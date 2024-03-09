Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Fairfield 19-11, Mt St Mary's 13-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Mt St Mary's will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Fairfield Stags will face off in a MAAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Knott Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing 56 points in their last match, Mt St Mary's made sure to put some points up on the board against Niagara on Sunday. Everything went the Mountaineers' way against the Purple Eagles as the Mountaineers made off with a 91-72 win. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.4% better than the opposition, as Mt St Mary's was.

Meanwhile, the Stags beat the Golden Griffins 74-62 on Thursday.

Brycen Goodine was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points and 0 assists. Goodine is crushing the point category: he's posted at least 22 every time he's taken the court this season. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Leach, who scored eight points along with seven assists and three steals.

The Mountaineers' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-17. As for the Stags, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-11.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Fairfield is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites on the road.

Mt St Mary's came up short against Fairfield in their previous meeting back in February, falling 94-80. Will Mt St Mary's have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Fairfield is a slight 1-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Fairfield has won all of the games they've played against Mt St Mary's in the last year.