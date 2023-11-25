Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Mt St Mary's looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 33-32 lead against Howard. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just a single point.

Mt St Mary's came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Howard 2-4, Mt St Mary's 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Howard Bison's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Knott Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Howard and Bryant couldn't quite live up to the 159-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Bison fell 67-61 to the Bulldogs on Monday.

Even though they lost, Howard were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Bryant only pulled down three.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Mountaineers had to settle for a 68-65 loss against the Eagles on Wednesday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Mt St Mary's in their matchups with American: they've now lost four in a row.

The last time the Bison won on the road was back last Saturday. Having now lost four straight away matchups, they've bumped their record down to 2-4. As for the Mountaineers, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-3.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, Mt St Mary's is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking Howard against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Howard have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mt St Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Mt St Mary's is a slight 1-point favorite against Howard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Howard.