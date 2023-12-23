Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: LIU 1-9, Mt St Mary's 4-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After four games on the road, Mt St Mary's is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the LIU Sharks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knott Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Mt St Mary's pushed their score all the way to 82 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 94-82 to the Bulldogs.

Mt St Mary's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Dakota Leffew, who scored 26 points along with five assists and three steals, and De'Shayne Montgomery who scored 23 points along with three steals. Montgomery continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, LIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They suffered a bruising 83-61 defeat at the hands of the Scarlet Knights.

Despite their loss, LIU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tana Kopa, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kopa has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of C.J. Delancy, who scored 12 points.

The Mountaineers' defeat dropped their record down to 4-7. As for the Sharks, they bumped their record down to 1-9 with that defeat, which was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Mt St Mary's came up short against LIU when the teams last played back in February of 2022, falling 66-61. Can Mt St Mary's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LIU.