Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 4-4, Mt St Mary's 6-3

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Mt St Mary's and Loyola Maryland are an even 4-4 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will be playing at home against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knott Arena. The Mountaineers will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Mt St Mary's is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against Fairfield by a score of 101-94 on Sunday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Mountaineers considering their 50-point performance the matchup before.

Mt St Mary's was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Loyola Maryland last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Delaware State by a score of 80-77.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jordan Stiemke, who posted 15 points in addition to two steals. His performance made up for a slower match against Coppin State last Monday. Milos Ilic was another key player, going 6 for 8 en route to 14 points plus eight rebounds.

Mt St Mary's is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season. As for Loyola Maryland, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Mt St Mary's has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Mt St Mary's beat Loyola Maryland 77-64 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Will Mt St Mary's repeat their success, or does Loyola Maryland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Mt St Mary's and Loyola Maryland both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.