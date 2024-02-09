Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Mt St Mary's and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 39-33 lead against Manhattan.

Mt St Mary's came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Manhattan 5-15, Mt St Mary's 9-13

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Mt St Mary's is heading back home. They and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Knott Arena. Manhattan took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Mt St Mary's, who comes in off a win.

Last Sunday, the Mountaineers beat the Saints 68-61.

Meanwhile, the Jaspers couldn't handle the Stags on Sunday and fell 77-68. Manhattan has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Mountaineers' win bumped their record up to 9-13. As for the Jaspers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 13 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-15 record this season.

Looking ahead, Mt St Mary's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Mt St Mary's and the Jaspers were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, but the Mountaineers came up empty-handed after a 75-74 defeat. Will Mt St Mary's have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Mt St Mary's is a big 9.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Manhattan has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Mt St Mary's.