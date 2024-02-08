Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Manhattan 5-15, Mt St Mary's 9-13

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Mt St Mary's is heading back home. They and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Knott Arena. Manhattan took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Mt St Mary's, who comes in off a win.

On Sunday, the Mountaineers beat the Saints 68-61.

Meanwhile, the Jaspers couldn't handle the Stags on Sunday and fell 77-68. Manhattan has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Mountaineers' win bumped their record up to 9-13. As for the Jaspers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 13 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-15 record this season.

Mt St Mary's and the Jaspers were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, but the Mountaineers came up empty-handed after a 75-74 defeat. Will Mt St Mary's have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Manhattan has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Mt St Mary's.

  • Dec 01, 2023 - Manhattan 75 vs. Mt St Mary's 74
  • Mar 04, 2023 - Mt St Mary's 74 vs. Manhattan 69
  • Jan 13, 2023 - Manhattan 62 vs. Mt St Mary's 57