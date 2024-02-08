Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Manhattan 5-15, Mt St Mary's 9-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Mt St Mary's is heading back home. They and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Knott Arena. Manhattan took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Mt St Mary's, who comes in off a win.

On Sunday, the Mountaineers beat the Saints 68-61.

Meanwhile, the Jaspers couldn't handle the Stags on Sunday and fell 77-68. Manhattan has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Mountaineers' win bumped their record up to 9-13. As for the Jaspers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 13 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-15 record this season.

Mt St Mary's and the Jaspers were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, but the Mountaineers came up empty-handed after a 75-74 defeat. Will Mt St Mary's have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Manhattan has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Mt St Mary's.