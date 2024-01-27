Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Rider 6-13, Mt St Mary's 7-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers and the Rider Broncs are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Knott Arena. Mt St Mary's might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Mountaineers couldn't handle the Bobcats and fell 79-65. Mt St Mary's has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Broncs earned a 62-57 win over the Peacocks on Thursday.

The Mountaineers' defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-12. As for the Broncs, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-13.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Mt St Mary's just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Rider, though, as they've only made 41.3% of their shots per game this season. Given Mt St Mary's sizeable advantage in that area, Rider will need to find a way to close that gap.

Mt St Mary's was able to grind out a solid victory over Rider in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 63-58. Does Mt St Mary's have another victory up their sleeve, or will Rider turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Mt St Mary's and Rider both have 1 win in their last 2 games.