St. Peter's Peacocks @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: St. Peter's 13-11, Mt St Mary's 11-15

What to Know

After two games on the road, Mt St Mary's is heading back home. They and the St. Peter's Peacocks will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Knott Arena. Mt St Mary's is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 6 on offense, a fact Mt St Mary's found out the hard way on Sunday. They took a 94-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Stags. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Mt St Mary's in their matchups with the Stags: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, the Peacocks earned a 59-53 win over the Gaels on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back wins for St. Peter's.

The Mountaineers' defeat dropped their record down to 11-15. As for the Peacocks, their win bumped their record up to 13-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Mt St Mary's just can't miss this season, having made 46.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for St. Peter's, though, as they've only made 39.3% of their shots this season. Given Mt St Mary's sizable advantage in that area, the Peacocks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Mt St Mary's came up short against the Peacocks in their previous meeting back in January, falling 70-64. Will Mt St Mary's have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Mt St Mary's is a 3-point favorite against St. Peter's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

St. Peter's has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Mt St Mary's.