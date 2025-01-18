Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Bradley 15-3, Murray State 10-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Murray State Racers and the Bradley Braves are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CFSB Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Murray State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against UIC on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 97-93 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Flames. Even though they lost, the Racers' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.2 points per game (they're now ranked 185th in scoring overall).

Alden Applewhite put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 22 points plus five rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Valparaiso on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Kylen Milton, who scored 15 points along with four steals.

Even though they lost, Murray State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Bradley). They simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat Indiana State 118-65. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 66-33.

Bradley got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Connor Dillon out in front who went 6 for 8 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and five steals. Dillon had some trouble finding his footing against UIC on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of JaQuan Johnson, who went 6 for 8 en route to 17 points plus three steals.

The defeat snapped Murray State's winning streak at three games and leaves them with a 10-8 record. As for Bradley, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 15-3.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Murray State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.6% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've nailed 41.4% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Murray State came up short against Bradley when the teams last played back in January of 2024, falling 71-63. Will Murray State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Murray State and Bradley both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.