Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Bradley 6-0, Murray State 2-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Bradley Braves and the Murray State Racers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at CFSB Center. Murray State is crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Bradley will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, the Braves were able to grind out a solid win over the Catamounts, taking the game 79-70. With that victory, Bradley brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Bradley's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Darius Hannah led the charge by scoring 17 points along with 6 rebounds. Less helpful for Bradley was Duke Deen's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Murray State last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 67-57 to the Mountaineers.

Despite the defeat, Murray State had strong showings from Brian Moore Jr., who scored 18 points, and Nick Ellington, who scored 10 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Braves pushed their record up to 6-0 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Racers, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Bradley is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Bradley and Murray State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bradley hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like Murray State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 77.6 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Bradley is a 3.5-point favorite against Murray State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Braves slightly, as the game opened with the Braves as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Murray State and Bradley both have 1 win in their last 2 games.