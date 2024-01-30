Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Illinois State 10-11, Murray State 8-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Murray State Racers and the Illinois State Redbirds are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 30th at CFSB Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Murray State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They lost 60-58 to the Salukis on a last-minute layup From Xavier Johnson. Murray State was up 20 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Despite their defeat, Murray State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rob Perry, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was JaCobi Wood, who scored 14 points.

Murray State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only an offensive rebound. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Redbirds were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 58-54 to the Aces.

The Racers bumped their record down to 8-13 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.3 points per game. As for the Redbirds, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-11 record this season.

As for their game on Tuesday, Murray State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Murray State came up short against Illinois State in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 76-72. Will Murray State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Murray State is a solid 7-point favorite against Illinois State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Racers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Murray State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Illinois State.