Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Indiana State 15-3, Murray State 8-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Indiana State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Indiana State Sycamores and the Murray State Racers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at CFSB Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Indiana State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight games by 21 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 88-66 margin over the Bears.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Indiana State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Robbie Avila, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ryan Conwell, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Racers didn't have too much trouble with the Flames on the road on Wednesday as they won 73-58.

Among those leading the charge was Nick Ellington, who scored 29 points along with seven rebounds. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Sycamores pushed their record up to 15-3 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.0 points per game. As for the Racers, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-10 record this season.

Going forward, Indiana State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Indiana State in mind: they have a solid 12-5 record against the spread this season.

Everything came up roses for Indiana State against Murray State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 99-56 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Indiana State is a 5-point favorite against Murray State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Murray State and Indiana State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.