Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-4, Murray State 2-1

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Hawks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Murray State Racers at 8:00 p.m. ET at CFSB Center. The Hawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 19-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Md.-E. Shore is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Monday as they easily beat Gallaudet 113-58. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 57-22.

Md.-E. Shore was working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, everything went Murray State's way against Middle Tennessee on Saturday as Murray State made off with an 88-67 win.

Among those leading the charge was KyeRon Lindsay, who went 12 for 16 en route to 27 points plus eight rebounds and five blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of AJ Ferguson, who scored 16 points.

Md.-E. Shore's victory bumped their record up to 2-4. As for Murray State, their win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: Md.-E. Shore has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. However, it's not like Murray State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Murray State is a big 22.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Racers as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

