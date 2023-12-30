Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Murray State after losing six in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 35-31 lead against Middle Tennessee. Murray State took a big hit to their ego last Friday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

Murray State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 5-8, Murray State 3-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Middle Tennessee and Murray State are an even 4-4 against one another since November of 2015, but not for long. The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Murray State Racers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CFSB Center. Middle Tennessee is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Friday, the Blue Raiders came up short against the Thunderbirds and fell 69-63.

Meanwhile, Murray State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Friday after their sixth straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Mustangs, falling 92-65. Murray State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.

Quincy Anderson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Even though they lost, Murray State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Blue Raiders have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season. As for the Racers, their loss dropped their record down to 3-9.

Middle Tennessee is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 3-9, while Murray State is 3-8.

Middle Tennessee strolled past Murray State when the teams last played back in December of 2022 by a score of 83-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Middle Tennessee since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Murray State is a 4.5-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

Murray State and Middle Tennessee both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.