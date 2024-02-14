Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Missouri State 14-11, Murray State 10-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Missouri State Bears and the Murray State Racers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 14th at CFSB Center.

It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Missouri State found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Sycamores by a score of 73-71. Missouri State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Alston Mason, who scored 26 points. Another player making a difference was N.J. Benson, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Racers skirted by the Aces 73-70 on Saturday thanks to a clutch shot from JaCobi Wood with but a second left in the second quarter.

Murray State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Quincy Anderson, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Rob Perry was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with two steals.

The Bears' loss dropped their record down to 14-11. As for the Racers, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-15.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Missouri State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Murray State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Missouri State's sizable advantage in that area, the Racers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Missouri State suffered a grim 77-53 defeat to the Racers in their previous meeting back in January. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Missouri State was down 42-19.

Series History

Murray State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Missouri State.