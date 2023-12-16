Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: SE Louisiana 2-8, Murray State 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Murray State is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the SE Louisiana Lions at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CFSB Center. Murray State has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 0-3 during that stretch of close contests.

On Wednesday, the Racers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 85-81 to the Bulldogs. That's two games in a row now that Murray State has lost by exactly four points.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Rob Perry, who scored 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of JaCobi Wood, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, SE Louisiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 89-60 bruising that the Bulldogs dished out on Tuesday. SE Louisiana has not had much luck with La. Tech recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Racers bumped their record down to 3-7 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Lions, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-8.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Murray State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.9 turnovers per game. It's a different story for SE Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging 14.4 turnovers per game. Given Murray State's sizeable advantage in that area, SE Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.