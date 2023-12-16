Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: SE Louisiana 2-8, Murray State 3-7

What to Know

What to Know

Murray State has been on the road for three straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the SE Louisiana Lions at 4:00 p.m. ET at CFSB Center. Murray State has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 0-3 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Wednesday, the Racers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 85-81 to the Bulldogs. That's two games in a row now that Murray State has lost by exactly four points.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Rob Perry, who scored 21 points. JaCobi Wood was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, SE Louisiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Bulldogs on the road and fell 89-60. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SE Louisiana in their matchups with La. Tech: they've now lost three in a row.

The Racers' loss was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-7. As for the Lions, their loss dropped their record down to 2-8.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Murray State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.9 turnovers per game. It's a different story for SE Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging 14.4 turnovers per game. Given Murray State's sizeable advantage in that area, SE Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Murray State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Murray State is a big 10-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

