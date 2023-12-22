Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: SMU 8-4, Murray State 3-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs will head out on the road to face off against the Murray State Racers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at CFSB Center. SMU's defense has only allowed 62 points per game this season, so Murray State's offense will have their work cut out for Murray State.

SMU has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 19 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday as they easily beat the Huskies 89-53 at home. With that victory, SMU brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

SMU can attribute much of their success to Keon Ambrose-Hylton, who scored 12 points along with three blocks, and Samuell Williamson, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Williamson has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Ja'Heim Hudson, who scored five points.

Meanwhile, Murray State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 80-66 to the Trojans. Murray State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Nick Ellington, who scored 17 points along with five blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Mustangs have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season. As for the Racers, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-8.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: SMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Murray State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given SMU's sizeable advantage in that area, Murray State will need to find a way to close that gap.