Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Western Kentucky 1-1, Murray State 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will head out on the road to face off against the Murray State Racers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at CFSB Center. Western Kentucky might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up seven turnovers on Thursday.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 30.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Western Kentucky found out the hard way. They took a 71-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Shockers.

Even though they lost, Western Kentucky were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Wichita State only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, the Racers earned a 78-72 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Murray State.

JaCobi Wood and Nick Ellington were among the main playmakers for Murray State as the former earned 12 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Shockers' win bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Hilltoppers' loss dropped theirs to 1-1.