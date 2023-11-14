Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Western Kentucky 1-1, Murray State 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Murray State Racers will be playing at home against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at CFSB Center. Western Kentucky took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Murray State, who comes in off a win.

Last Friday, the Racers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Golden Eagles, taking the game 78-72. The win made it back-to-back wins for Murray State.

JaCobi Wood and Nick Ellington were among the main playmakers for Murray State as the former earned 12 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 30.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Western Kentucky found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 71-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Shockers.

The Racers' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Hilltoppers, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Going forward, Murray State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 10-17-2 record against the spread.

Odds

Murray State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Racers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.