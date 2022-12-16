Who's Playing
Austin Peay @ Murray State
Current Records: Austin Peay 6-5; Murray State 6-4
What to Know
After a five-game homestand, the Austin Peay Governors will be on the road. They will take on the Murray State Racers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at CFSB Center. The Governors lost both of their matches to MSU last season on scores of 53-65 and 56-91, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Austin Peay took their contest against the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders on Monday by a conclusive 86-61 score.
Meanwhile, MSU escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Chicago State Cougars by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65. MSU can attribute much of their success to forward DJ Burns, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 boards.
Austin Peay is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Governors are now 6-5 while the Racers sit at 6-4. Austin Peay is 4-1 after wins this season, MSU 2-3.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Racers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Murray State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Austin Peay.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Murray State 91 vs. Austin Peay 56
- Feb 03, 2022 - Murray State 65 vs. Austin Peay 53
- Dec 21, 2020 - Austin Peay 74 vs. Murray State 70
- Dec 08, 2020 - Murray State 87 vs. Austin Peay 57
- Mar 06, 2020 - Murray State 73 vs. Austin Peay 61
- Feb 29, 2020 - Murray State 75 vs. Austin Peay 61
- Feb 13, 2020 - Austin Peay 71 vs. Murray State 68
- Mar 02, 2019 - Murray State 94 vs. Austin Peay 83
- Feb 14, 2019 - Murray State 73 vs. Austin Peay 71
- Feb 24, 2018 - Murray State 73 vs. Austin Peay 64
- Feb 08, 2018 - Murray State 84 vs. Austin Peay 63
- Feb 11, 2017 - Murray State 102 vs. Austin Peay 58
- Jan 21, 2017 - Austin Peay 84 vs. Murray State 81
- Feb 20, 2016 - Murray State 76 vs. Austin Peay 60
- Feb 06, 2016 - Austin Peay 76 vs. Murray State 73