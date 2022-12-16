Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Murray State

Current Records: Austin Peay 6-5; Murray State 6-4

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Austin Peay Governors will be on the road. They will take on the Murray State Racers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at CFSB Center. The Governors lost both of their matches to MSU last season on scores of 53-65 and 56-91, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Austin Peay took their contest against the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders on Monday by a conclusive 86-61 score.

Meanwhile, MSU escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Chicago State Cougars by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65. MSU can attribute much of their success to forward DJ Burns, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 boards.

Austin Peay is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Governors are now 6-5 while the Racers sit at 6-4. Austin Peay is 4-1 after wins this season, MSU 2-3.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Racers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Murray State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Austin Peay.