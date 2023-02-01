Who's Playing

Belmont @ Murray State

Current Records: Belmont 16-7; Murray State 12-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Missouri Valley battle as the Murray State Racers and the Belmont Bruins will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at CFSB Center. Murray State is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Racers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 win over the Missouri State Bears this past Saturday. Having forecasted a close victory for Murray State, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Rob Perry (17), guard Brian Moore Jr. (17), forward Jamari Smith (16), and forward DJ Burns (12).

Meanwhile, the contest between Belmont and the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday was not particularly close, with the Bruins falling 79-61. Guard Ben Sheppard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points in addition to six boards.

Murray State's victory lifted them to 12-10 while Belmont's defeat dropped them down to 16-7. We'll see if the Racers can repeat their recent success or if Belmont bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Belmont have won nine out of their last 14 games against Murray State.