Who's Playing
Belmont @ Murray State
Current Records: Belmont 16-7; Murray State 12-10
What to Know
Get ready for a Missouri Valley battle as the Murray State Racers and the Belmont Bruins will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at CFSB Center. Murray State is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Racers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 win over the Missouri State Bears this past Saturday. Having forecasted a close victory for Murray State, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Rob Perry (17), guard Brian Moore Jr. (17), forward Jamari Smith (16), and forward DJ Burns (12).
Meanwhile, the contest between Belmont and the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday was not particularly close, with the Bruins falling 79-61. Guard Ben Sheppard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points in addition to six boards.
Murray State's victory lifted them to 12-10 while Belmont's defeat dropped them down to 16-7. We'll see if the Racers can repeat their recent success or if Belmont bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Belmont have won nine out of their last 14 games against Murray State.
- Jan 17, 2023 - Belmont 80 vs. Murray State 65
- Feb 24, 2022 - Murray State 76 vs. Belmont 43
- Jan 15, 2022 - Murray State 82 vs. Belmont 60
- Jan 30, 2021 - Belmont 72 vs. Murray State 71
- Dec 30, 2020 - Belmont 68 vs. Murray State 55
- Mar 07, 2020 - Belmont 76 vs. Murray State 75
- Feb 06, 2020 - Belmont 71 vs. Murray State 64
- Jan 23, 2020 - Murray State 85 vs. Belmont 75
- Mar 09, 2019 - Murray State 77 vs. Belmont 65
- Jan 24, 2019 - Belmont 79 vs. Murray State 66
- Mar 03, 2018 - Murray State 68 vs. Belmont 51
- Jan 18, 2018 - Belmont 79 vs. Murray State 72
- Feb 02, 2017 - Belmont 81 vs. Murray State 69
- Jan 14, 2016 - Belmont 81 vs. Murray State 73