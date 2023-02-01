Who's Playing

Belmont @ Murray State

Current Records: Belmont 16-7; Murray State 12-10

What to Know

The Murray State Racers and the Belmont Bruins are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at CFSB Center. The Racers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Murray State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Missouri State Bears this past Saturday, sneaking past 74-71. Four players on Murray State scored in the double digits: guard Rob Perry (17), guard Brian Moore Jr. (17), forward Jamari Smith (16), and forward DJ Burns (12).

Meanwhile, Belmont received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 79-61 to the Drake Bulldogs. A silver lining for the Bruins was the play of guard Ben Sheppard, who had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Racers are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Murray State's win lifted them to 12-10 while Belmont's loss dropped them down to 16-7. We'll see if Murray State can repeat their recent success or if Belmont bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.55

Odds

The Racers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Belmont have won nine out of their last 14 games against Murray State.