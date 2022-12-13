Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Murray State

Current Records: Chicago State 3-8; Murray State 5-4

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to CFSB Center at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Chicago State was just a bucket short of a win on Sunday and fell 75-74 to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, the Murray State Racers ended up a good deal behind the Bellarmine Knights when they played this past Saturday, losing 69-58. The top scorer for MSU was guard Rob Perry (24 points).

The Cougars have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Chicago State is now 3-8 while MSU sits at 5-4. Chicago State is 2-5 after losses this season, the Racers 3-0.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.25

Odds

The Racers are a big 13-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Racers slightly, as the game opened with the Racers as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.