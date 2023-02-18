Who's Playing
Evansville @ Murray State
Current Records: Evansville 5-23; Murray State 14-13
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Murray State Racers are heading back home. The Racers and the Evansville Aces will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at CFSB Center. MSU will be hoping to build upon the 78-61 win they picked up against Evansville when they previously played in January.
MSU escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Illinois State Redbirds by the margin of a single free throw, 76-75. MSU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Rob Perry (25), forward Kenny White Jr. (16), guard Quincy Anderson (15), and forward Jamari Smith (11).
Meanwhile, a victory for Evansville just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Belmont Bruins on the road and fell 95-63. Guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Murray State's win lifted them to 14-13 while Evansville's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 5-23. In Murray State's victory, Rob Perry shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and six boards and Quincy Anderson had 15 points. We'll see if the Aces have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Evansville have won three out of their last five games against Murray State.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Murray State 78 vs. Evansville 61
- Dec 21, 2019 - Evansville 78 vs. Murray State 76
- Dec 18, 2018 - Murray State 66 vs. Evansville 64
- Dec 10, 2016 - Evansville 78 vs. Murray State 46
- Dec 05, 2015 - Evansville 85 vs. Murray State 81