Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Murray State

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 9-9; Murray State 9-8

What to Know

The Murray State Racers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. MSU and the Illinois-Chicago Flames will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at CFSB Center.

The Racers came up short against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Tuesday, falling 75-67. Forward Kenny White Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for MSU; White Jr. finished with only four points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Illinois-Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 76-71 to the Drake Bulldogs. Despite their loss, Illinois-Chicago got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. guard Toby Okani, who had 18 points along with five boards, was the best among equals. Okani's performance made up for a slower game against the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday.

MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Racers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. If the Flames want to win, they will need to focus on stopping MSU's guard Rob Perry, who had 22 points in addition to six rebounds, and forward Jamari Smith, who had 16 points along with seven rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.55

Odds

The Racers are a big 9-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.