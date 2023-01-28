Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Murray State

Current Records: Missouri State 11-10; Murray State 11-10

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bears and the Murray State Racers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at CFSB Center. Missouri State should still be riding high after a victory, while Murray State will be looking to get back in the win column.

Things were close when Missouri State and the Illinois-Chicago Flames clashed on Tuesday, but Missouri State ultimately edged out the opposition 63-59. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Illinois-Chicago made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Guard Donovan Clay (19 points) and guard Alston Mason (19 points) were the top scorers for Missouri State. Alston Mason's performance made up for a slower contest against the Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Racers as they fell 68-64 to SIU on Tuesday. Murray State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Brian Moore Jr., who had 19 points, and guard Rob Perry, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten boards.

The Bears came out on top in a nail-biter against Murray State when the teams previously met three seasons ago, sneaking past 71-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Missouri State since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Murray State and Missouri State both have one win in their last two games.