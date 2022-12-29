Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Murray State

Current Records: Southern Illinois 9-4; Murray State 7-5

What to Know

The Murray State Racers and the Southern Illinois Salukis are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. The Racers and SIU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at CFSB Center. SIU will be strutting in after a win while MSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

MSU received a tough blow last Wednesday as they fell 83-67 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders. The top scorer for MSU was guard Rob Perry (15 points).

Meanwhile, the Salukis ultimately received the gift of a 70-68 victory from a begrudging SE Missouri State squad last week. Their forward Marcus Domask did his thing and had 24 points in addition to six boards.

The Racers are now 7-5 while SIU sits at 9-4. SIU is 5-3 after wins this year, and MSU is 4-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Murray State and Southern Illinois both have three wins in their last six games.