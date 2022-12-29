Who's Playing
Southern Illinois @ Murray State
Current Records: Southern Illinois 9-4; Murray State 7-5
What to Know
The Murray State Racers and the Southern Illinois Salukis are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. The Racers and SIU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at CFSB Center. SIU will be strutting in after a win while MSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.
MSU received a tough blow last Wednesday as they fell 83-67 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders. The top scorer for MSU was guard Rob Perry (15 points).
Meanwhile, the Salukis ultimately received the gift of a 70-68 victory from a begrudging SE Missouri State squad last week. Their forward Marcus Domask did his thing and had 24 points in addition to six boards.
The Racers are now 7-5 while SIU sits at 9-4. SIU is 5-3 after wins this year, and MSU is 4-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Murray State and Southern Illinois both have three wins in their last six games.
- Dec 11, 2020 - Southern Illinois 70 vs. Murray State 66
- Nov 19, 2019 - Murray State 79 vs. Southern Illinois 66
- Dec 12, 2018 - Murray State 80 vs. Southern Illinois 52
- Nov 25, 2017 - Murray State 81 vs. Southern Illinois 73
- Nov 29, 2016 - Southern Illinois 89 vs. Murray State 85
- Dec 18, 2015 - Southern Illinois 88 vs. Murray State 73