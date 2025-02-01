Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ N. Alabama Lions

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 6-16, N. Alabama 14-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8:45 p.m. ET Where: CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

N. Alabama and Cent. Arkansas are an even 3-3 against one another since January of 2022, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall. The timing is sure in the Lions' favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home while the Bears have been banged up by 13 consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

The experts predicted N. Alabama would be headed in after a victory, but Queens made sure that didn't happen. N. Alabama took a 75-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of Queens on Wednesday. The Lions' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

N. Alabama struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas came into Wednesday's game having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 75-70 win over Western Georgia on Wednesday.

N. Alabama's defeat dropped their record down to 14-8. As for Cent. Arkansas, their victory bumped their record up to 6-16.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: N. Alabama has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, N. Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

N. Alabama is a big 14.5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Alabama and Cent. Arkansas both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.