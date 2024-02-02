Halftime Report

Stetson is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-31 lead against N. Alabama.

If Stetson keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-9 in no time. On the other hand, N. Alabama will have to make due with a 9-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ N. Alabama Lions

Current Records: Stetson 13-9, N. Alabama 9-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Stetson has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:45 p.m. ET on Thursday at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall. N. Alabama is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Stetson in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26% better than the opposition, a fact Stetson proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Bisons as the Hatters made off with a 80-59 win.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but N. Alabama and the Royals didn't disappoint and broke past the 162.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Lions beat the Royals by the very same score they won with last week: 90-84. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Hatters' victory bumped their record up to 13-9. As for the Lions, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 9-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Stetson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Stetson took their win against the Lions in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 79-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stetson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

N. Alabama is a slight 1-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Stetson has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N. Alabama.