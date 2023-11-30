Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ N. Alabama Lions

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 2-5, N. Alabama 3-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

What to Know

After two games on the road, N. Alabama is heading back home. They will take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Sunday, the Lions lost to the Catamounts on the road by a decisive 81-63 margin.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 69-65 to the Catamounts.

The last time the Lions won on the road was back last Wednesday. Having now lost three straight away matches, they've bumped their record down to 3-3. As for the Golden Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.