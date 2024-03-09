Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Idaho State 12-19, N. Arizona 14-18

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Arizona Lumberjacks and the Idaho State Bengals are set to clash at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena in a Big Sky postseason contest. Idaho State does have the home-court advantage, but N. Arizona is expected to win by four points.

Last Monday, the Lumberjacks came up short against the Bears and fell 82-74. The over/under was set at 156.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Idaho State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They fell 79-65 to the Grizzlies. Idaho State has struggled against Montana recently, as their matchup on Monday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Lumberjacks have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-18 record this season. As for the Bengals, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-19.

N. Arizona didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Idaho State when the teams last played last Thursday, but they still walked away with a 92-88 victory. Does N. Arizona have another victory up their sleeve, or will Idaho State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Idaho State is a 4-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

Idaho State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.