Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Idaho State 5-6, N. Arizona 9-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Idaho State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Walkup Skydome. The matchup will give the Bengals their first taste of in-conferenceaction this season.

Idaho State will head out to face N. Arizona after giving up their first home loss of the season two weeks ago. Idaho State fell 70-56 to Utah Valley. The Bengals have struggled against the Wolverines recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask N. Arizona). They took their game on Monday with ease, bagging a 110-74 win over Benedictine. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 65-39.

N. Arizona was working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Idaho State's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-6. As for N. Arizona, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Idaho State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Idaho State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on N. Arizona against the spread have faith in an upset since their 3-6 ATS record can't hold a candle to Idaho State's 6-2.

Odds

N. Arizona is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Idaho State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.