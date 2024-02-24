Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Idaho 10-17, N. Arizona 13-15

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Arizona is 8-2 against the Vandals since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Walkup Skydome. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, N. Arizona will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though N. Arizona has not done well against the Eagles recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Lumberjacks came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 78-71.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Idaho found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 76-62 to the Bears.

The Lumberjacks have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-15 record this season. As for the Vandals, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 11 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-17 record this season.

N. Arizona strolled past the Vandals when the teams last played back in January by a score of 75-60. Does N. Arizona have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Vandals turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

N. Arizona is a 4.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lumberjacks, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

N. Arizona has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.