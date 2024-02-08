Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Montana 15-7, N. Arizona 10-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Walkup Skydome -- Flagstaff, Arizona

Walkup Skydome -- Flagstaff, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Montana has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Walkup Skydome. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

On Saturday, the Grizzlies came up short against the Eagles and fell 78-65. Montana has not had much luck with the Eagles recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of the Bengals by a score of 81-79. That's two games in a row now that N. Arizona has lost by exactly two points.

The Grizzlies' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-7. As for the Lumberjacks, their loss dropped their record down to 10-13.

Everything came up roses for Montana against the Lumberjacks in their previous meeting back in January as the squad secured a 90-47 win. With Montana ahead 47-24 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

N. Arizona and Montana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.