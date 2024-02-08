Who's Playing
Montana Grizzlies @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks
Current Records: Montana 15-7, N. Arizona 10-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Walkup Skydome -- Flagstaff, Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Montana has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Walkup Skydome. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
On Saturday, the Grizzlies came up short against the Eagles and fell 78-65. Montana has not had much luck with the Eagles recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.
Meanwhile, N. Arizona's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of the Bengals by a score of 81-79. That's two games in a row now that N. Arizona has lost by exactly two points.
The Grizzlies' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-7. As for the Lumberjacks, their loss dropped their record down to 10-13.
Everything came up roses for Montana against the Lumberjacks in their previous meeting back in January as the squad secured a 90-47 win. With Montana ahead 47-24 at the half, the match was all but over already.
Series History
N. Arizona and Montana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Montana 90 vs. N. Arizona 47
- Mar 07, 2023 - N. Arizona 83 vs. Montana 71
- Feb 04, 2023 - Montana 67 vs. N. Arizona 66
- Jan 05, 2023 - N. Arizona 75 vs. Montana 74
- Feb 10, 2022 - N. Arizona 72 vs. Montana 67
- Jan 22, 2022 - Montana 58 vs. N. Arizona 48
- Jan 16, 2021 - N. Arizona 62 vs. Montana 58
- Jan 14, 2021 - Montana 67 vs. N. Arizona 56
- Feb 27, 2020 - N. Arizona 57 vs. Montana 56
- Dec 28, 2019 - Montana 79 vs. N. Arizona 72