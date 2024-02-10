Halftime Report

Montana State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 41-36 lead against N. Arizona.

If Montana State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-13 in no time. On the other hand, N. Arizona will have to make due with a 10-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Montana State 11-13, N. Arizona 10-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Montana State is 10-0 against the Lumberjacks since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Walkup Skydome. Despite being away, Montana State is looking at a two-point advantage in the spread.

Last Thursday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Bobcats had to settle for a 73-70 defeat against the Bears. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Montana State has suffered against the Bears since December 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 94-66 bruising that the Grizzlies dished out on Thursday. N. Arizona found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% worse than the opposition.

N. Arizona struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Bobcats have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-13 record this season. As for the Lumberjacks, their defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 10-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Montana State have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37% of their threes per game. It's a different story for N. Arizona, though, as they've only made 30.8% of their threes this season. Given Montana State's sizable advantage in that area, the Lumberjacks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Montana State against the Lumberjacks in their previous meeting back in January as the squad secured a 79-50 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Montana State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Montana State is a slight 2-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Montana State has won all of the games they've played against N. Arizona in the last 5 years.