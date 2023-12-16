Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Southern Utah 3-6, N. Arizona 5-5

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will head out on the road to face off against the N. Arizona Lumberjacks at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rolle Activity Center. Southern Utah is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Thunderbirds earned a 82-74 win over the Bengals.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona waltzed into their matchup Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They slipped by the Cardinals 76-75. The score was all tied up 36-36 at the break, but N. Arizona was the better team in the second half.

The Thunderbirds' win bumped their record up to 3-6. As for the Lumberjacks, the win got them back to even at 5-5.

Southern Utah is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 6-2 ATS overall, they're only 2-7 against N. Arizona in their most recent matchups.

Southern Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over N. Arizona in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 106-101. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Utah since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

N. Arizona is a 3.5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Southern Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.