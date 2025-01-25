Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Boston College 9-10, N. Carolina 12-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: The CW Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Boston College is 1-9 against N. Carolina since February of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 2:15 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Boston College is headed into Saturday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fifth straight game on Tuesday. They took a 74-56 bruising from Virginia.

Fred Payne put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 10 en route to 17 points plus three steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Duke on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Boston College struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 12.5 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've fallen to only 6.6 per game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored N. Carolina on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 67-66 to Wake Forest. That's two games in a row now that the Tar Heels have lost by just one point.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Elliot Cadeau, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 assists. Those 13 assists gave him a new career-high. Another player making a difference was RJ Davis, who scored 21 points plus two steals.

Boston College now has a losing record at 9-10. As for N. Carolina, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 12-8.

Boston College came up short against N. Carolina in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 76-66. Can Boston College avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.