Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Charleston Southern 4-8, N. Carolina 8-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $58.32

What to Know

Charleston Southern has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the N. Carolina Tar Heels at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Dean E. Smith Center. Charleston Southern is hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Charleston Southern scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Thursday. They put the hurt on the Knights with a sharp 103-79 win. Charleston Southern was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels were able to grind out a solid win over the Sooners last Wednesday, taking the game 81-69.

RJ Davis was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 23 points along with five assists and three steals. The matchup was his seventh in a row with at least 22.4 points. Harrison Ingram was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with seven rebounds and four steals.

The Buccaneers' victory bumped their record up to 4-8. As for the Tar Heels, their win bumped their record up to 8-3.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 32.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

