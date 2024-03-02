Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: North Carolina State 17-11, N. Carolina 22-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

What to Know

N. Carolina is 8-2 against the Wolfpack since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. N. Carolina will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Last Monday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Tar Heels beat the Hurricanes 75-71.

RJ Davis was nothing short of spectacular: he went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 42 points and 1 assist. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State pushed their score all the way to 83 on Tuesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 90-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seminoles.

Despite their defeat, North Carolina State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jayden Taylor, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Casey Morsell was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with six assists and two blocks.

The Tar Heels are on a roll lately: they've won 15 of their last 18 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season. As for the Wolfpack, their loss dropped their record down to 17-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Carolina haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, N. Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-6 against the spread).

Odds

N. Carolina is a big 10.5-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tar Heels slightly, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 8 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.