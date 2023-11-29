Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Tennessee 4-2, N. Carolina 5-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $41.00

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the N. Carolina Tar Heels at 7:15 p.m. ET on November 29th at Dean E. Smith Center. Tennessee might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up six turnovers on Wednesday.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 20.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Tennessee found out the hard way. They took a 69-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jayhawks.

Despite their defeat, Tennessee saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Santiago Vescovi, who scored 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Jonas Aidoo, who scored 8 points along with 11 rebounds and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels strolled past the Razorbacks with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 87-72.

Among those leading the charge was RJ Davis, who scored 30 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Harrison Ingram, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Tennessee's record dropped to 4-2.

Tennessee will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the two-point underdog. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

N. Carolina is a slight 2-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Tennessee.