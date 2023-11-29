Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Tennessee 4-2, N. Carolina 5-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

What to Know

After three games on the road, N. Carolina is heading back home. They will take on the Tennessee Volunteers at 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday. N. Carolina might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up ten turnovers on Friday.

On Friday, the Tar Heels didn't have too much trouble with the Razorbacks on the road as they won 87-72.

N. Carolina can attribute much of their success to RJ Davis, who scored 30 points. Davis continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Harrison Ingram was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 20.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Tennessee found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 69-60 to the Jayhawks. Tennessee has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Tennessee saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Santiago Vescovi, who scored 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jonas Aidoo, who scored 8 points along with 11 rebounds and 3 steals.

The losses dropped the Tar Heels to 5-1 and the Razorbacks to 4-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

N. Carolina lost to Tennessee at home by a decisive 89-72 margin in their previous meeting back in November of 2021. Will N. Carolina have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Tennessee.