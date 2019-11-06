How to watch N. Carolina vs. Notre Dame: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch North Carolina vs. Notre Dame basketball game

Who's Playing

No. 3 N. Carolina (home) vs. Notre Dame (away)

Last Season Records: N. Carolina 27-6; Notre Dame 14-19

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 6-1 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. North Carolina and Notre Dame are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. North Carolina was 27-6 last year and made it as far as the sweet sixteen before being knocked out by the Auburn Tigers 97-80. Meanwhile, Notre Dame struggled last season, ending up 14-19.

The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 10-point favorite against the Fighting Irish.

Over/Under: 149

Series History

N. Carolina have won six out of their last seven games against Notre Dame.

  • Jan 15, 2019 - N. Carolina 75 vs. Notre Dame 69
  • Feb 12, 2018 - N. Carolina 83 vs. Notre Dame 66
  • Jan 13, 2018 - N. Carolina 69 vs. Notre Dame 68
  • Feb 05, 2017 - N. Carolina 83 vs. Notre Dame 76
  • Mar 27, 2016 - N. Carolina 88 vs. Notre Dame 74
  • Mar 11, 2016 - N. Carolina 78 vs. Notre Dame 47
  • Feb 06, 2016 - Notre Dame 80 vs. N. Carolina 76
Our Latest Stories