How to watch N. Carolina vs. Notre Dame: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
No. 3 N. Carolina (home) vs. Notre Dame (away)
Last Season Records: N. Carolina 27-6; Notre Dame 14-19
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels are 6-1 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. North Carolina and Notre Dame are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. North Carolina was 27-6 last year and made it as far as the sweet sixteen before being knocked out by the Auburn Tigers 97-80. Meanwhile, Notre Dame struggled last season, ending up 14-19.
The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tar Heels are a big 10-point favorite against the Fighting Irish.
Over/Under: 149
Series History
N. Carolina have won six out of their last seven games against Notre Dame.
- Jan 15, 2019 - N. Carolina 75 vs. Notre Dame 69
- Feb 12, 2018 - N. Carolina 83 vs. Notre Dame 66
- Jan 13, 2018 - N. Carolina 69 vs. Notre Dame 68
- Feb 05, 2017 - N. Carolina 83 vs. Notre Dame 76
- Mar 27, 2016 - N. Carolina 88 vs. Notre Dame 74
- Mar 11, 2016 - N. Carolina 78 vs. Notre Dame 47
- Feb 06, 2016 - Notre Dame 80 vs. N. Carolina 76
-
