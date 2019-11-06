How to watch N. Carolina vs. Notre Dame: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 3 N. Carolina (home) vs. Notre Dame (away)

Last Season Records: N. Carolina 27-6; Notre Dame 14-19

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 6-1 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. North Carolina and Notre Dame are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. North Carolina was 27-6 last year and made it as far as the sweet sixteen before being knocked out by the Auburn Tigers 97-80. Meanwhile, Notre Dame struggled last season, ending up 14-19.

The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 10-point favorite against the Fighting Irish.

Over/Under: 149

Series History

N. Carolina have won six out of their last seven games against Notre Dame.