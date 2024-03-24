Who's Playing

Current Records: Clev. State 18-13, N. Colorado 19-12

When: Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

What to Know

The Clev. State Vikings and the N. Colorado Bears are set to clash at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Ocean Center in a Horizon League postseason contest. Despite being away, Clev. State is looking at a one-point advantage in the spread.

Clev. State's game last Monday was all tied up 38-38 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of the Golden Grizzlies by a score of 74-71. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Clev. State has suffered since November 6, 2023.

Clev. State's loss came about despite a quality game from Tae Williams, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds. Williams is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Tristan Enaruna, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, N. Colorado probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against N. Arizona. The Bears took a 83-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bengals last Sunday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dejour Reaves, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Langston Reynolds was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

The Vikings' loss dropped their record down to 20-14. As for the Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 19-13.

Odds

Clev. State is a slight 1-point favorite against N. Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 157.5 points.

