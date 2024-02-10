Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Montana 16-8, N. Colorado 14-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Montana Grizzlies and the N. Colorado Bears are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Bank of Colorado Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% better than the opposition, a fact Montana proved on Thursday. They blew past the Lumberjacks, posting a 94-66 victory on the road.

Even though N. Colorado has not done well against the Bobcats recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Bears skirted past the Bobcats 73-70. The victory was just what N. Colorado needed coming off of a 82-63 defeat in their prior game.

The Grizzlies have been performing well recently as they've won 14 of their last 18 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season. As for the Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 14-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Montana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like N. Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Montana is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on N. Colorado against the spread have faith in an upset since their 8-12-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to Montana's 13-8.

Odds

N. Colorado is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Montana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Montana.