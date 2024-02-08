Who's Playing
Montana State Bobcats @ N. Colorado Bears
Current Records: Montana State 11-12, N. Colorado 13-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado
What to Know
Montana State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Colorado Bears will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
On Saturday, the Bobcats came up short against the Vandals and fell 81-75.
Meanwhile, the Bears found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 82-63 punch to the gut against the Wildcats on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points N. Colorado has scored all season.
The Bobcats now have a losing record at 11-12. As for the Bears, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-9.
Montana State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bears in their previous matchup back in January, winning 90-81. The rematch might be a little tougher for Montana State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Montana State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N. Colorado.
