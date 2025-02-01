Who's Playing
N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ N. Colorado Bears
Current Records: N. Arizona 13-8, N. Colorado 15-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $22.05
What to Know
After two games on the road, N. Colorado is heading back home. They and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.4 points per game this season.
Last Saturday, N. Colorado earned a 67-62 win over Eastern Washington.
Meanwhile, N. Arizona earned an 80-72 victory over Idaho on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Lumberjacks.
N. Arizona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.
N. Colorado is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-6 record this season. As for N. Arizona, their win bumped their record up to 13-8.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.4 points per game. However, it's not like N. Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Looking ahead, N. Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 0-3-1 against the spread).
Odds
N. Colorado is a big 7.5-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is 149.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
N. Colorado and N. Arizona both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 04, 2024 - N. Colorado 82 vs. N. Arizona 74
- Dec 30, 2023 - N. Colorado 92 vs. N. Arizona 77
- Feb 25, 2023 - N. Arizona 85 vs. N. Colorado 82
- Jan 28, 2023 - N. Arizona 83 vs. N. Colorado 73
- Feb 07, 2022 - N. Colorado 82 vs. N. Arizona 60
- Feb 05, 2022 - N. Colorado 74 vs. N. Arizona 71
- Jan 29, 2021 - N. Arizona 68 vs. N. Colorado 64
- Feb 13, 2020 - N. Colorado 84 vs. N. Arizona 54
- Jan 18, 2020 - N. Arizona 64 vs. N. Colorado 58
- Mar 09, 2019 - N. Arizona 89 vs. N. Colorado 78