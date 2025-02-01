Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: N. Arizona 13-8, N. Colorado 15-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.05

What to Know

After two games on the road, N. Colorado is heading back home. They and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.4 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, N. Colorado earned a 67-62 win over Eastern Washington.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona earned an 80-72 victory over Idaho on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Lumberjacks.

N. Arizona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

N. Colorado is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-6 record this season. As for N. Arizona, their win bumped their record up to 13-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.4 points per game. However, it's not like N. Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, N. Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 0-3-1 against the spread).

Odds

N. Colorado is a big 7.5-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

N. Colorado and N. Arizona both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.