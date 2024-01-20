Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Portland State 11-7, N. Colorado 10-7

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Colorado and Portland State are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena. N. Colorado will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Last Thursday, the Bears had just enough and edged the Hornets out 77-75.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Portland State last Thursday, but the final result did not. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 84-65 to the Lumberjacks. Portland State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

The Bears have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a massive bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for the Vikings, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: N. Colorado just can't miss this season, having made 48.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Portland State, though, as they've only made 41.5% of their shots per game this season. Given N. Colorado's sizeable advantage in that area, Portland State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, N. Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Portland State.

Odds

N. Colorado is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Series History

N. Colorado and Portland State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.