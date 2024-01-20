Who's Playing
Portland State Vikings @ N. Colorado Bears
Current Records: Portland State 11-7, N. Colorado 10-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
What to Know
N. Colorado and Portland State are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena. N. Colorado will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Last Thursday, the Bears had just enough and edged the Hornets out 77-75.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Portland State last Thursday, but the final result did not. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 84-65 to the Lumberjacks. Portland State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.
The Bears have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a massive bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for the Vikings, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-7.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: N. Colorado just can't miss this season, having made 48.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Portland State, though, as they've only made 41.5% of their shots per game this season. Given N. Colorado's sizeable advantage in that area, Portland State will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking ahead, N. Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Portland State.
Odds
N. Colorado is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 157.5 points.
Series History
N. Colorado and Portland State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 04, 2023 - N. Colorado 84 vs. Portland State 80
- Feb 09, 2023 - N. Colorado 88 vs. Portland State 79
- Jan 14, 2023 - N. Colorado 69 vs. Portland State 67
- Mar 11, 2022 - N. Colorado 86 vs. Portland State 79
- Feb 03, 2022 - Portland State 106 vs. N. Colorado 99
- Jan 31, 2022 - Portland State 79 vs. N. Colorado 76
- Feb 27, 2021 - Portland State 73 vs. N. Colorado 65
- Feb 25, 2021 - N. Colorado 66 vs. Portland State 64
- Feb 10, 2020 - Portland State 83 vs. N. Colorado 71
- Dec 28, 2019 - Portland State 69 vs. N. Colorado 65