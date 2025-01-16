Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Portland State 10-6, N. Colorado 12-5

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Portland State Vikings and the N. Colorado Bears are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bank of Colorado Arena. The Vikings are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.8 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Portland State was able to grind out a solid victory over Idaho, taking the game 75-63. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Vikings.

Portland State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Idaho only posted 11.

Meanwhile, N. Colorado had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.2 points) and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Grizzlies with a sharp 81-57 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Bears have posted since November 26, 2024.

Portland State's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-6. As for N. Colorado, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Portland State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.8 points per game. However, it's not like N. Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Portland State was able to grind out a solid victory over N. Colorado in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 82-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Portland State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

N. Colorado is a big 8.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland State.