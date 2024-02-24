Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: North Dakota 17-11, N. Dak. State 14-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the North Dakota Fighting Hawks and the N. Dak. State Bison are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Scheels Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Oral Roberts typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday North Dakota proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 78-65 victory over the Golden Eagles. The win made it back-to-back wins for North Dakota.

Meanwhile, the Bison beat the Tommies 64-50 on Thursday.

The Fighting Hawks are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-11 record this season. As for the Bison, they pushed their record up to 14-14 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. North Dakota hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Dakota came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bison in their previous matchup on February 3rd, sneaking past 60-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Dakota since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Dakota.